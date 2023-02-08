The Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted on Wednesday to recommend the City Council approve a new citywide master transportation plan that aims to promote safety for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and other types of transportation.

Developed over the last three years, ConnectCOS, as it is called, will be the city's first updated transportation master plan in 22 years. It analyzes city transportation needs and identifies investments and strategies officials should consider to improve safety and mobility across town. It also defines Colorado Springs' transportation networks, said Ted Ritschard with Olsson, an engineering firm and project consultant.

The commission's unanimous vote to recommend the plan's approval did not include one particular recommendation, though. The Citizens' Transportation Advisory Board, just the night before, had voted to recommend a controversial possible extension of Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 be considered only for public transit, walking and biking options, and not motor vehicles, as part of a mobility study city officials want to include in the master plan.

While several planning commissioners expressed agreement with the advisory board's recommendation, others believed the caveat could limit the scope of the study too tightly.

Planning Commissioner Jack Briggs said he hoped the mobility study, as it pertains to the possible extension of Constitution Avenue from either Powers or Union boulevards, would show that extension for automobile travel would not be the best use, as it runs through several established and historic neighborhoods. But he worried limiting the study's scope could set a precedent for reviewing similar future studies.

"I’m unsympathetic to ... the idea of putting our thumb on the scale before an actual study," Briggs said. "I can see in this particular case there’s an enormous amount of enthusiasm for that thumb. My question is, what about the next study? What caveats are we going to enter into (for) future studies when the idea of a study is to propose options (and) evaluate them?"

Many residents living near the proposed study area have for weeks spoken against the city's plans to include the study within ConnectCOS. The study would, among other options such as extending Fillmore and Uintah streets, look at whether extending Constitution Avenue to I-25 could alleviate traffic congestion across the city's east-to-west corridors.

Residents have shared concerns that extending Constitution would fracture established and historic neighborhoods in the area. They also protested the potential noise, traffic and pollution they say extending the roadway could bring if more cars are allowed to traverse it. Many residents have repeatedly recommended the city improve mobility by enhancing public transit and widening other east-to-west corridors.

Tom Murawski, vice president of the 2400 Wood Avenue Homeowners Association located near the possible Constitution extension, said Wednesday he was disappointed with the Planning Commission's decision not to include the advisory board's caveat along with their recommendation. But he still had hope the City Council would agree with the advisory board, he said.

"Record numbers of neighborhood residents have voiced their opposition to this whack-a-mole project," he said. Residents have been fighting plans to extend Constitution for decades. "It still comes up. It's time to pull the plug on it. The Planning Commission's decision is a setback, not a defeat."

The study is currently unfunded and would look at several different options for improving mobility east-to-west across the city, officials have said. The list of about 160 projects included with the transportation plan are identified "individual actions" they think the city should pursue over the next 20 years to improve mobility, Ritschard said.

Members of the wildfire awareness advocacy group Westside Watch on Wednesday asked the Planning Commission to recommend the final transportation plan also include a study on emergency evacuation on the city's west side.

Many Planning Commission members expressed support for a study on citywide emergency evacuation, but wondered if the transportation plan was the most appropriate place to address wildfire concerns.

"I don't think emergency preparedness should be part of ConnectCOS," Commissioner Nadine Hensler said. "I think that's a bigger issue, but it's wholeheartedly something that needs to be addressed."

The City Council is scheduled to review the ConnectCOS plan at an informal work session on Monday. It could approve or reject the plan during its regular meeting Feb. 28, and will make a final decision during the item's second hearing on March 14, city transportation officials said.