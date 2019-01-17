The Colorado Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously recommended annexing nearly 200 acres on the Air Force Academy on which a new visitors center would be built.
The annexation still must be approved by the City Council before any development can begin. In all, the city would annex 183.14 acres of vacant land west of Interstate 25 and along Northgate Boulevard, adjacent to the new Santa Fe Trail, said City Planner Catherine Carleo.
Fewer than 60 acres would be developed — a hotel, conference center, retail businesses and commercial space are already planned — and the rest would be left as open space, Carleo said.
The visitors center is one of four City for Champions projects first proposed in 2013 intended to spur redevelopment in southwest downtown and increase tourism. The other projects are the U.S. Olympic Museum being built at Vermijo Avenue and Sierra Madre Street, a downtown stadium and a hockey arena on the Colorado College campus.
Carleo said the annexation is necessary because all of the City for Champions projects must be within the city to be eligible for $120.5 million in state sales tax rebates over 30 years.
The visitors center would be designed by a former academy graduate who also taught at the military school afterward. Dan Schnepf, president and CEO of Matrix Design Group, graduated from the academy in the 1980s.
Carleo said the project is generating a lot of enthusiasm, but also some opposition, primarily because of concerns about the development of open space. The area that would be annexed includes habitat of the Preble's meadow jumping mouse, listed as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The 57 acres that would be developed don’t infringe on the mouse’s habitat, according to Carleo.
Several people urged the commission to hold off on approving the annexation until after environmental and biological assessments have been completed.
Academy cadet Matthew Oliver also objected to developing land that now supports wildlife, including elk, bear and coyotes, saying it should be preserved in its natural state for future academy classes.
The City Council will vote Tuesday on the Planning Commission's recommendation. With the council's approval, Schnepf said construction on the visitors center could begin by late 2021.