Pet City in Colorado Springs is turning to social media for help in identifying two puppy theft suspects, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported.

The alleged crime happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel Hills Mall.

Pet City asks anyone with information on their identity to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 19-42946. You can also call 719-599-8899.

The business is reporting the French Bulldog taken was a male and is microchipped, KKTV reported.