In the annual Military Friendly ratings, the city of Colorado Springs performed well for hiring, supporting and advancing the careers of veterans and military spouses.

The city ranked fifth as a military spouse friendly employer and received a gold rating as a military friendly employer, placing it within 10% of the 10th-ranked organization, a news release said. Over 1,500 organizations compete each year in the rankings across different categories. The city competes in the government and nonprofit category.

“I am proud that we have an incredible group of veterans and military spouses who have chosen to continue their public service as city employees,” Mayor John Suthers said in the news release. “Our organization and the entire community benefit greatly from the broad range of experiences that veterans bring to the table in providing excellent city services.”

More than 18% of city employees are veterans.

The city is also one of the core employers of the Employer Roundtable. This roundtable, composed of the city, Colorado Springs Utilities, Deloitte, USAA and UCHealth, develops and shares best practices with other employers to encourage military spouse hiring, including a military spouse internship program.

The Military Friendly ratings are owned by Viqtory Inc., a veteran-owned small business