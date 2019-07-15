A pedestrian was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash at North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle about midnight Saturday, police reported.
The pedestrian was trying to cross Academy when a speeding southbound vehicle struck the person.
The suspect vehicle is a red or orange 2004-2011 Ford Focus, which likely as a broken right front headlight, damage to the passenger side and to the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.