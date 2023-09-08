A Colorado Springs pastor and music teacher was arrested following a child exploitation investigation, according to police.
The police department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on Wednesday received a tip from the FBI office in Colorado Springs about a former church pastor and music teacher in the area who was in communication with a couple from Mexico who were exploiting children.
On Thursday, police arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Shaheen in the 5200 block of Stirrup Point.
Shaheen is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
This article will be updated as we get more information.
