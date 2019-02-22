As Roman Catholic leaders met this week at the Vatican for a worldwide summit on clerical sexual abuse of children, a longtime Colorado Springs pastor is speaking out in his new book on how he believes Christian churches of all denominations have mishandled the issue.
“God’s holiness is more important than the church’s reputation,” said the Rev. Kelly Williams, founder and senior pastor of Vanguard Church, which has about 1,500 parishioners at two locations in Colorado Springs and one in Palmer Lake.
In “The Mystery of 23: God Speaks,” Williams uses his personal ties to Colorado Springs’ most famous sex abuse scandal — that of Ted Haggard, founder of New Life Church and former president of the National Association of Evangelicals — to give an inside perspective on the subject.
“As a pastor, I want to encourage people that God is not OK with ministers who have taken advantage of their parishioners,” Williams said. “This is a bigger problem than we know, and either churches quietly release pastors if it’s not their problem anymore or they cover it up until they no longer can.”
Paying victims to be silent is a sinful practice as well, he believes.
“Publicly we stand up for things morally, but privately we try to hide the sins of our leaders,” Williams said. “The hypocrisy has created distrust.”
He's calling for a national registry that crosses denominations of clergy and other church personnel whose abuse has been confirmed.
"There's an epidemic of people being abused in our society, and we need to focus on the people who have been hurt," he said. "Sadly, every minister gets put under a suspicious eye — that's the unintended consequence of this. But if you've not done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about."
The problem is widespread, Williams said. Vanguard Church’s Southern Baptist affiliation is reported to have some 700 victims of sexual abuse involving church leaders over the past 20 years, and, like others, has been resistant to change.
A recent investigation by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News revealed 350 allegations of sexual misconduct since 1998, ranging from convictions to successful lawsuits to confessions and resignations. More of them worked in Texas than in any other state, the newspapers reported, although a teacher at a defunct Baptist school in Colorado Springs was convicted in 2013 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.
Williams challenges readers to have the courage to look for God's presence daily and do what God asks of them.
“We’ve turned a blind eye to victims,” he said, “and I hope this book gives voice to people who have been victimized by church leaders.
“I wanted to help people have the courage to come forward,” Williams said. “There are a lot of people saying, ‘I was taken advantage of by a pastor in a church, and the church didn’t legitimize what I said.’"
Through the story of Haggard, whom Williams does not name in his book for reasons that include Haggard denying the account, Williams shows how despite Haggard’s claims that no one tried to help him with substance abuse and sexual encounters with other men, including a 20-year-old volunteer from his church, people were there for him.
“If you see a public Christian figure that has fallen morally, you can be assured God has sent people privately to him, and if they refuse to deal with their sin privately, I believe God will expose it publicly,” Williams said. “And that’s what He did in the use of a gay prostitute from Denver, and the media blitz that came from it.”
The book is available on amazon.com or kellymwilliams.wordpress.com.