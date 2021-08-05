A potential Colorado Springs ballot question to double the dedicated taxes for trails, open space and parks split city advisory committees who disagreed this week on whether a portion of the money should be earmarked for open space purchases. For some advocates, without money set aside for land the question moves the city away from the intent of the original tax.
If passed the question would extend and increase a tax originally crafted to purchase open space and add far more flexibility on how the money can be spent.
The measure asks voters to double the sales tax from .1% to .2% to increase revenues from about $10 million to about $21 million a year and extend the tax for 20 years. The city would be allowed to spend 5% for administration and 25% on parks maintenance across the system. The remaining revenues would then be split between trails, open space and parks, with parks receiving 40% of the remaining funds.
The original tax dictated that a minimum of 60% of the revenues be spent on open space and stewardship. The proposal takes the spending on open space down to 21% and adds that money can be used for maintenance. Since the tax is doubling the dollar amount set aside for open space would remain the same at about $4 million annually.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended the Colorado Springs City Council make a simple change to the ballot language to ensure that all the money generated for open space must be spent on open space purchases or development, not maintenance.
“Let’s not fix what’s not broken and having an acquisition earmark has been working pretty kick butt for 20 years,” said Daniel Bowan, a parks advisory board member. The board passed the recommendation 8 to 1.
The Trails Open Space and Parks working committee in contrast backed the proposed ballot question Tuesday that would allow open space funds to be used for maintenance on those lands without any changes, although they vowed that land acquisition would continue.
“We are asking for the public to trust us,” Chairman Bob Falcone said.
City Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Karen Palus repeatedly told the boards and public the open space purchasing would go on under the new ballot language as it had for the last 24 years under the TOPS program.
But several people pointed out that the percentage of money spent on open space has declined over the years as the money has been used to cover other needs, such as maintenance.
"It’s not a trust thing. It’s literally, let’s look at what’s been done," Bowan said.
Parks advocates had a mixed reaction to the board's positions.
Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, said he was pleased with the parks and recreation board recommendation because it could help ensure that money would be saved from year to year to buy land and not spent on pressing maintenance needs.
“It makes it very clear what the intention is here,” he said.
Long-time parks advocate, Bill Koerner favored an even stronger measure that would set aside a specific percentage of the money for acquisition, emphasizing to the boards that purchasing land should be a priority as the city grows.
Others favored flexibility over earmarking a specific amount of money for open space purchases because the city’s needs are likely to change over the next 20 years.
“We have to be nimble,” said Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. She told the city officials her board unanimously backed the proposal.
Another long-time advocate Linda Hodges pointed out to both boards the city reduced the amount of property that developers must dedicate as new parkland this year when they build new homes and to follow that up with a request to increase taxes for residents might send a bad message.
She called on the city to consider asking voters to increase the lodgers and car rental tax instead because it would be paid largely by tourists.
“I think that is a way to show good faith,” she said.
The city could come back with another proposal to extend the dedicated trails, open space and parks tax before it expires in 2025, she said.