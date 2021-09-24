The city of Colorado Springs is asking residents to double a sales tax for parks, open space and trails this November and help address an estimated $270 million in backlogged needs.
Advocates say the sales tax increase will be minimal for individuals and increase the dedicated tax from about .1% to .2% or up from about one cent to two cents on a $10 purchase. Those opposed say now is not the time for an increase and the money could come from other sources.
If passed, the tax would generate about $11 million more for parks in the first year bringing total annual revenues up to about $21 million in 2022 and extending the tax through 2041. The new revenue would be a little over half of the additional annual funding the parks system needs to address its backlog an independent study found, said Karen Palus, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
The additional funds could help address badly needed parks maintenance, complete trails and build some of the parks that have sat as undeveloped vacant land for years, she said.
"If people understand what’s at stake, how much we’re asking, how much could get accomplished — we think it’s a slam dunk," said Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. For example, the tax could help build the long-languishing Grey Hawk Park in Briargate and ensure funding is available for new open space purchases, she said.
However, opponents say funds could be raised in other ways for parks and residents are still recovering economically from the pandemic.
Laura Carno, executive director of Springs Taxpayers said residents are facing high property taxes and steep housing and gas costs while trying to recover from the financial hardship of the pandemic.
"All of these bits and pieces just add up to people who are barely making it right now," she said.
At the same time, the city's revenues are making a strong comeback. The revenues from the city's 2% tax is up 30% through August compared to the same period last year, city finance reports showed.
"There is enough money. They don’t need anymore right now," said Carno, who is opposed to the increase, but not running a formal opposition campaign.
Colorado Springs resident Carlos Carrillo said the city should raise taxes on hotel lodging and rental cars for parks costs rather than asking residents to pay for parks costs through a sales tax. He noted than when he visits larger parks like Garden of the Gods and Ute Valley, they are crowded with visitors from out of state.
"Why not have the tourists pay their fair share?" he asked, noting when he traveled pre-pandemic he paid significantly more in tourism taxes in other cities. The cybersecurity professional will absolutely not be supporting the November tax question, he said.
City officials have talked about increasing the lodgers and automobile rental tax in part to fund parks, but decided earlier this year to ask voters for a sales tax increase after polling found significant support for an increase.
If passed, the city's dedicated funding for parks would still be much lower than other Front Range communities and it would help the city catch up on maintenance after the pandemic pushed people outside into parks and led to some overuse, said City Councilman Richard Skorman, a long-time parks advocate.
"We have trails that are in complete disrepair, they can be dangerous sometimes," he said. In some cases, neighborhoods have parks with no trees or playgrounds and the increase could help make those spaces usable.
For Tom Howes, the founder of the Guardians of Palmer Park, the increase is badly needed because even though the group holds monthly cleanup days that draw significant numbers of volunteers to pick up trash and dog waste and other tasks, they can only accomplish so much. Volunteers can't wield chainsaws, pour concrete or go over blueprints, for example, he said.
"For the real big jobs we need our park and rec department to be strong," he said.
The Guardians of Palmer Park was founded during the Great Recession when the parks department budget was slashed from $19 million in annual funding to $5 million. It is one of 16 groups that supports city parks, according to the city website.
The budget cuts contributed to the deep backlog of parks projects outlined in an independent study, including 13 restrooms in poor or very poor condition and 12% of the city's 132 playgrounds being in poor or very poor condition, among many other needs.
If the tax question passed, the parks maintenance crews could be more proactive rather than reactive, and take steps to extend the life of city assets like pickleball and tennis courts, said Kurt Schroeder, parks operations and development manager.
The new parks maintenance funding could help update basic aspects of parks like benches, walkways, lighting and play spaces, Palus said.
Some of the trails connections that could receive funding include the Legacy Loop, Rock Island, Sand Creek, Shooks Run and Palmer Mesa, Palus said.
She also expected the city could start construction on its plans for the Austin Bluffs Open Space, which recently went through a public planning process, and continue to purchase new properties. The city spent $11 million on 890 acres of open space last year, she said.
The city could also update its irrigation systems and turf to be more sustainable and save money over time, Davies said.
To help fill the remainder of the funding needs, the city may look to increase the lodging and auto rent taxes particularly to fund regional parks like Garden of the Gods, city officials have said in the past.
A voter-approved extension of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority in a few years, a 1% sales tax, could also include funding for trails connections, Davies said.
She also noted the city has promised in the ballot language not to cut general fund revenues to the parks department if the question passes and while it's not legally binding it could help parks advocates hold the city accountable in the future.