Police are looking for leads as to who might have vandalized a park dedicated to a fallen Colorado Springs police officer.
Officers dispatched to Officer Ken Jordan Park on Sunday morning found graffiti on multiple pieces of children's play equipment, according to the police department.
Jordan was shot to death at a traffic stop in 2006.
Those with information on the vandalism are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.
Click here for more local crime and public safety news.