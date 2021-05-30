Just hearing the word “suicide” is enough for many people to tune out, but it’s a subject that needs to be talked about , says the organizer of an upcoming discussion on the topic.
“Suicide in our culture today is generally seen as a stigma and taboo,” said Joe Uveges, whose son, Andrew Uveges, died by suicide on May 19, 2016, at age 15.
Because suicide is seen as “bad, abnormal, unspeakable and frightening,” Uveges said people might assume that something must be severely wrong with someone who would consider it.
Uveges wonders if a shift in perception — to one that removes the judgment and offers the opportunity to question suicide as a “sickness” and instead consider it “a natural human response to different challenges on the psychological, physical, spiritual, emotional and social levels” — would be a better approach to preventing the situation.
“Suicide experiences, when met with respect and fearlessness, may reveal a new depth of wisdom, understanding and comfort for us all,” he said.
“Suicide: An Open Conversation — Raising Awareness, Creating Connections and Feeling our Way Through” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive.
The event is free and open to the public, and tickets will be available at the door for the first 200 people.
The discussion also will be livestreamed at stargazerslive.com.
In addition to Uveges speaking about his family’s experiences in the aftermath of his son’s suicide completion, Nancy April will share her story of actively fighting suicide ideation that has plagued her for more than 50 years.
And Dawn Wiggins, mother of Nick Zuzio, who ended his life on May 5, 2020, at the age of 17, will describe her journey.
Cases of teen suicides increased sharply in El Paso County in 2020, with 15 teens ages 11-17 completing suicide last year, compared with nine in 2019 and seven in 2018, according to the county coroner's office.
The number ties the county's historic high reached in 2016, when the community responded with a host of prevention programs in schools and other steps, such as social media drives, to let people know about what to look for and how to get help.
Of the adolescent suicide deaths in El Paso County last year, 13 occurred during the COVID-19 window, which began March 16 and ran through December, according to coroner's office. In 2019, six teens died by suicide in that same period.
Overall, El Paso County's total number of 178 suicide deaths in 2020 represented two less than 2019's total of 180 deaths by suicide.
Many teens and adults who are feeling suicidal will not discuss it because they are afraid of the consequences, Uveges said.
“Speaking out often leads to a cycle of mental illness diagnosis, medication, isolation and even hospitalization,” he said.
Uveges hopes Thursday's wide-ranging conversation about what experts call an epidemic in Colorado will “create a sense of understanding and community where healing can begin.”