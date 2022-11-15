The Place, an organization that runs Colorado Springs’ only homeless teen shelter and a drop-in center for youths, has reopened after a 15-day shutdown due to a glitch with insurance coverage.

Services were disrupted from Oct. 31, when the organization’s general liability and property insurance coverage expired, until insurance coverage was renewed on Monday, according to CEO Shawna Kemppainen.

“We successfully resolved the business insurance issues that caused the short-term scale back on those important direct services,” she said.

El Paso County had 105 unaccompanied homeless youth in the 2020-21 school year, according to state education data.

“Our teams are now in full force at every site,” Kemppainen said.

The Place operates a 20-bed emergency overnight shelter at 423 E. Cucharras St. for ages 15-20 and also offers supported transitional housing and help with other life basics, including education and employment.

Last year, 152 youths stayed at the shelter, the organization reported.

The drop-in center, 2708 E. Fountain Blvd., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Youths up to age 24 can hang out, rest and obtain cold weather supplies, food and access to computers.

The center also provides case management and assistance with obtaining vital documents, housing, mental health counseling, government health and food benefits, employment and education.

Transportation is available by calling 719-244-3959.

In addition, an outreach team helped 574 youths encountered on the streets last year.