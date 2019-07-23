A vibrant mix of red, yellow and blue now brightens the once-deteriorated basketball courts at Cucharras Park and Blunt Park, thanks to the Organization of Westside Neighbors, a Colorado Springs nonprofit.
Seven board members lead OWN, which encompasses about 8,500 homes on the city's West Side, said OWN CEO Sara Vaas.
When a neighborhood resident complained about the dilapidated condition of the Cucharras Park court, saying he would spray paint it himself, the community organizers had an idea.
"We said, 'Hold on. Let's see if we can do this through the city in a legal sense,'” Vaas said.
The result: a neighborhood effort by about 35 volunteers. The city paid for the paint supplies, and OWN organized the labor.
The city had to approve the Denver Nuggets-themed design, but Vaas said officials simply wanted to ensure that it wasn't too outlandish.
The city also bought new backboards and power-washed the court before it was painted, investing about $500 into that project.
Since the redesign, Vaas said, the park is getting more pickup games. That's one of the goals of the Connecting People to Parks grant that the Trails and Open Space Coalition got from the Colorado Health Foundation.
Part of the grant money was set aside for OWN, she said, but it wasn't used on the basketball courts. Still, the project did meet a grant mission to revitalize area parks in order to encourage more usage.
OWN is using its share of the grant money to organize community events such as bike rides and walking tours.
“We’re just going around to these parks that could use a face lift, because the overall goal is to reactivate the space.”
OWN plans to repaint the two more courts, at Bott Park in August and at Thorndale Park in October.
It's also hosting the Westside Community Table from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at a community barbecue on Bijou Street between 19th and 20th streets.