Mountain Shadows residents wondered this week why they were seeing construction trucks at the site of a new concrete water tank Colorado Springs Utilities is building in their neighborhood.

The scene was unusual, they said, because on Aug. 30 the city issued a stop work order on construction at the site.

Mountain Shadows neighbors identified in mid-June that the new Wilson water tank at the intersection of Wilson Road and Alabaster Way in northwest Colorado Springs was 20 feet taller than the city-owned utility was permitted to build it, but work continued over the summer. In August, before the city implemented the stop work order, residents told the local press they were upset Colorado Springs Utilities didn't "properly" follow the city's process for land use applications and felt "deceived."

The utility is now formally proposing a major modification to the approved development plan with city planners to reconcile the height difference. Construction on the tank can't continue until the proposed modification is reviewed and approved by city planning.

Senior planner Bill Gray said in an email Aug. 25 the Planning Commission will hear that request during a public meeting sometime in the future. The modification will not be administratively decided, he said, like the original development plan was in June 2022.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, following the long Labor Day weekend, construction trucks were back on the site conducting "cleanup work, including removal of concrete debris," Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Jordan said in an email this week. "There is no work being done on the tank."

Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services Manager Mitch Hammes said site cleanup and site maintenance work are permitted when a stop work order has been issued. The city's Neighborhood Services division oversees code enforcement.

"A stop work order essentially means they're to stop forward work on the project. ... Anything that would be considered cleanup or anything not related to forward progress would be allowed," he said.

That could include concrete cleanup and truck loading and hauling, Hammes said.

Mountain Shadows resident Larry Starr, whose home is directly in front of the construction site, said he believes those tasks would be done as part of the overall construction project and shouldn't be considered outside the scope of the stop work order.

"... Any work that the crew that was hired to build a new tank was doing is work on the new tank. That's the only reason they're there," Starr said.

Three videos Starr said he recorded on Wednesday and shared with The Gazette show construction trucks at the site, such as an excavator that appears to be moving concrete and dirt, a bulldozer that appears to be moving dirt and what looks like a dump truck driving on the lot.

Hammes said code enforcement officers who were at the scene Wednesday morning observed general site cleanup and did not verify violations of the stop work order.

Those who breach the stop work order must pay a $100 reinspection fee for each verifiable violation, Hammes said. Chronic offenders, or those who have a history of violations within a six-month period, are must pay $150 to $200 per violation.

"If there's guys on site carrying hammers, that's not evidence that proves construction was occurring. We'd have to physically see ... that construction is happening," Hammes said.