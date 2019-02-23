Colorado Springs was placed on Accident Alert status Friday evening.
The city went on accident alert in response to road conditions at about 8:21 p.m. The alert came soon after snow started falling in the area.
Accident Alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, that the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.
During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol. They are also available online here.