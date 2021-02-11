Klete Keller, a former U.S. Olympic swimmer and resident of Colorado Springs, was indicted Thursday for his alleged role in last month’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Thursday’s indictment includes four additional charges, and possibly a stiffer punishment than Keller originally faced when an arrest warrant was issued last month.
A federal grand jury indicted Keller on seven charges, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Keller, 38, was identified as the man in the video last month by sports news outlet SwimSwam, after colleagues and former coaches recognized him in videos of the Jan. 6 mob inside the Capitol. Federal prosecutors referred to SwimSwam’s report and the same footage, captured by conservative political news outfit Townhall Media, to make their case.
The former Olympian was wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket while inside the Capitol, making it easier for federal prosecutors to identify him.
A Nevada native, Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, and brought home two gold medals, competing alongside teammate Michael Phelps. His post-Olympic career, though, took a dark turn, through divorce and unemployment and a low that saw Keller living in his car, according to a report by NBC Sports.
After settling in the Springs in 2018, Keller began working as an independent broker with commercial real estate firm Hoff and Leigh. Last month, the agency announced he had resigned from the firm, effective immediately.
Keller is among at least five Coloradans facing charges in relation to the insurrection attempt at the Capitol, in which five people were killed and several injured.
RELATED:
In closing arguments, Colorado congressman pieces together impeachment case against Trump
Feds: Man charged in riot suggested bringing weapons by boat