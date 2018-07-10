A new comprehensive plan to guide Colorado Springs for decades to come is ready for residents’ review and input at seven open houses.
Plan COS was drafted over the past two years with multiple public meetings. It will guide development, land use, public expenditures and more. The plan’s eight chapters address neighborhoods, the economy and landscapes, among other things.
City officials again are seeking public input, spokesman Ted Skroback said in a news release. The open houses will be from 6 to 8 p.m. as follows:
• Wednesday at the National Cyber Security Center, 3650 N. Nevada Ave. Councilman Don Knight will attend.
• Thursday at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Councilmen Merv Bennett, Bill Murray and Tom Strand will attend.
• Tuesday at the Police Department’s Falcon Substation, 7850 Goddard St. Councilman Dave Geislinger will attend.
• July 18 at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Council President Richard Skorman will attend.
• July 19 at the Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road. Councilwoman Yolanda Avila will attend.
• July 25 at the Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Española St. Council President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler will attend.
• July 30 at the Police Department’s Stetson Hills Substation, 4110 Tutt Blvd. Councilman Andy Pico will attend.
For an early peek at the plan, visit coloradosprings.gov/plancos before Aug. 6.
Members of the city staff and the committee that developed the draft also will attend the open houses to answer questions. After the public comment period ends, the plan will be updated and submitted to the city’s Planning Commission for approval. The City Council is expected to give final approval of the plan by the end of the year, Bennett said.
conrad.swanson@gazette.com @conrad_swanson