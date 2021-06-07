Bret Waters, deputy chief of staff in the Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office, will take on a new role this summer as El Paso County administrator.
The Board of County Commissioners announced Monday they appointed Waters to the position, one of only two positions directly appointed by the board. Commissioners selected Waters over several other applicants due to his experience in emergency management and city leadership, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said Monday in a news release announcing the appointment.
“He has been in the trenches with us during times of crisis, like the COVID pandemic and wildfires that have threatened our region,” VanderWerf said. “Many people’s lives are already better because of Bret’s service to our community.”
Waters will succeed current County Administrator Amy Folsom, who announced her retirement in March after 25 years with the county. Waters will step into the position July 12 and Folsom’s last day will be in August to ensure a smooth transition, the release said.
“I’m excited to be part of a team of dedicated leaders, community partners and employees. There’s no doubt in my mind that we will accomplish incredible things together,” Waters said in the release.
Waters will now complete his tenure as deputy chief of staff for Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. He was first named as deputy chief of staff in 2014 by then-Mayor Steve Bach and continued in the position when Suthers was elected mayor in 2015.
In this capacity, Waters led numerous city divisions and departments and partnered with the county to create the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, a regional effort to coordinate and support disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.
Before his role in the mayor’s office, Waters served nine years as the city’s emergency management director. He championed emergency preparedness, evacuation plans and drills — including in the Cedar Heights area, which was saved during the Waldo Canyon fire that burned more than 18,000 acres and destroyed more than 340 homes. Waters also managed the Emergency Operations Center during the fire, the release said.
“I appreciate the commissioners’ confidence,” Waters said in the release. “I appreciate Amy Folsom’s leadership, integrity, and vision as County Administrator. I can’t wait to work with Assistant County Administrator Kenny Hodges and all the committed staff members at the county.”