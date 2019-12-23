Three Colorado Springs police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be raising a gun in July, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
The three officers involved in the shooting — Cole Jones, Mark Keller and Lucas Aragon — will not be charged in the death of Joshua Vigil, 38.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, along with the DA's Office, investigated the officer-involved shooting in accordance with Colorado law in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest.
The DA's Office said the following happened July 23:
About 5:50 p.m., police received a call about a "suspicious person, who appeared to be intoxicated, holding a firearm outside of a residence" in the 2200 block of Monterey Road.
When officers arrived, the man — later identified as Vigil — was arguing with two of his daughters and estranged wife. Officers saw him get inside and exit a red Mustang several times, with a firearm in his right hand.
Officers drew their weapons and told him to drop his weapon several times. Vigil did not comply and said he was not going to drop the gun. His daughters and estranged wife tried to walk past the officers, who repeatedly told them to move away.
Vigil, who was holding the gun by its barrel, got inside the car again and when he exited, he was holding a second firearm at his side. He cursed at the officers and refused to follow their commands, before getting inside the car. He threw a large glass bottle of Crown Royal out of the driver's window and sped off.
Vigil's daughters and estranged wife told police he was under the influence and was "unpredictable." The officers learned that he had previously threatened his family with a gun and was facing felony charges related to that incident. This information was relayed to the officers who later located Vigil.
About 6:10 p.m., an officer saw a red Mustang crashed into a cement barrier near a business in the 1200 block of Shasta Drive. No one was inside, but multiple airbags were deployed and the officer saw a black handgun on the driver's side floorboard.
Aragon heard the description of Vigil over the radio and spotted him in the locked courtyard of the Garden Apartments, a senior living apartment complex at 3165 E. Fountain Blvd. Before jumping the fence into the courtyard, Vigil flashed his gun at apartment residents — including children — before telling them he needed a car, a witness told police. He said if he didn't get one, "bad things were going to happen." Another witness said he waved a gun around after she pushed him when he refused to move away from her car.
Vigil entered the all-glass foyer that leads to the apartment lobby and started to pace back and forth with a firearm in his right hand. The interior glass doors were locked, preventing Vigil from getting inside the lobby. He tried to convince two women to unlock the door, but after seeing the gun in his hand, the women fled the lobby.
Aragon and Jones told Vigil to put his hands up, but Vigil ignored the officers' commands and continued to pace with the gun in his hand.
Aragon saw Vigil turn his body and right hand as if to fire at or take cover from officers. He fired first, then Jones. Keller fired after he saw Vigil raise his arm with a weapon and saw smoke and muzzle flash from his gun.
Eighteen casings associated with the officers' weapons were found outside the foyer area, in the courtyard. Seven casings from inside the vestibule were found to be fired from Vigil's weapon.
Twenty gunshot wounds were found on Vigil's head, back, chest, stomach and foot, an autopsy showed. The toxicology report found that Vigil had alcohol, methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzoylecgonine — the metabolite of cocaine — in his system when he died.
The DA's Office said Vigil's "increasingly erratic behavior" put the officers in a situation that jeopardized their own safety or the safety of the residents.
Aragon told investigators that he fired because he believed that Vigil rotated his body and his right hand, as if to fire, or take cover from officers. He said he believed his safety and the safety of the other officers were in danger.
Though the DA's Office cleared Aragon, it found a statement he made prior to arriving to the apartment complex as "troubling."
Before the fatal shooting, while Aragon sat in his parked patrol car, he heard a call about an unrelated domestic violence situation — involving a suspect with a knife — over the radio. According to footage from his body-worn camera, Aragon told another officer: "Let's just go help, so if we can shoot this dude."
While the officers were en route to the domestic violence call, they were rerouted to the senior living complex. When asked about his statement in a later interview, Aragon said that he was talking about the suspect with the knife but said he never planned to shoot him.
Colorado law allows officers to use deadly force if the officer believes the suspect has committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon, or if the officer believes it is necessary to defend himself from deadly physical force, the DA's Office said.
Vigil was the fourth person killed this year by Colorado Springs police. Less than two weeks later, on Aug. 3, police shot and killed De’Von Bailey, 19, while they investigated a reported armed robbery. In October, a grand jury rejected filing charges against the two officers involved.
One month after Vigil was shot, his family protested outside police headquarters, demanding the release of body camera footage.
“We cannot even begin to grieve or heal without knowing the answers,” Vigil’s second-oldest daughter Angelyna Reed told The Gazette.
She said she didn’t understand why police refused to release the video showing her father’s final moments, when police released footage from the fatal shooting of Bailey less than two weeks after it happened.
The police department plans on posting the body-worn camera footage from the July 23 shooting Monday, said spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.
Five of seven shootings involving Colorado Springs police officers this year ended in fatalities. All five have been ruled justified by the DA’s Office.