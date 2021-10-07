The officer who shot and killed a man in Colorado Springs on Sunday was working an "extra duty shift," a common practice that allows officer to make more money, but one which raises questions not present in all police shootings.
Experts who spoke with The Gazette said the shooting sounded justified based on the facts provided by police. But one said the incident could serve as a spotlight for the Colorado Springs Police Department's extra duty practices.
Private companies and individuals can hire police officers to work during their off hours, oftentimes to improve security. The practice, known as extra duty, is common at bars, athletic competitions and concerts, among others.
"The extra services provided are paid by the business via a contract and, generally, represent special law enforcement needs that cannot be met through routine police service," a Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman said in a statement. "Officers working extra duty still function as fully commissioned officers with the same duties and responsibilities."
Colorado Springs Police officers shot and killed David Jacques, 24, near the Walmart Supercenter off Chelton Road on Sunday afternoon. Police say Jacques ran from an officer working an extra duty shift, who confronted Jacques after suspecting him of shoplifting. Police said the officer attempted to use a stun gun on Jacques, who pulled out a gun and shot at the officer in response. The officer returned fire, hitting Jacques "at least once," according to the release.
Seth Stoughton, a criminal justice professor and researcher at the University of South Carolina School of Law, said a survey he conducted found about 80% of police departments nationwide allow their officers to complete extra duty shifts.
The practice allows officers to make more money, and two former police officers who spoke with The Gazette said it has public safety benefits that extend beyond the company paying for the services. But Stoughton said it also raises unique questions about policing, and who pays for it.
"When we're talking about extra duty, we're talking about individuals, and more commonly businesses, that can afford to hire police protection," he said. "And police protection is something that we generally think of as a public good. We don't normally allocate police resources based on who can pay for police resources."
Walmart certainly can pay for those resources, and its location on East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road has seen conflicts between police and suspected shoplifters turn deadly before.
In 2017, police who had been dispatched to the store shot and killed a suspected shoplifter. Earlier that year, an extra duty officer tackled a suspected shoplifter who tried to run outside the store. In 2014, an extra duty officer was "slightly injured" when arresting two shoplifting suspects, police said.
And though officers are facing perilous situations outside of their official, on-duty hours, police resources should be directed toward high crime areas, former officers said.
"If you've got a problem are that's dangerous to the community, that's where you should put the officers," former Westminster Police Chief Dan Montgomery said.
And if private companies are "willing to pay for that, all the better," Montgomery said.
Former Cañon City Police Chief Paul Schultz said the police presence can serve as an effective shoplifting deterrent. Schultz previously coordinated extra duty work for the Thornton Police Department, and has worked extra duty shifts at bars, banks and roller rinks, he said.
“I think it’s an excellent idea to have a visible deterrent to crime, and make the entire environment safer to shoppers and employees,” Schultz said.
But data show a visible police presence doesn't lead directly to reduced crime, Stoughton, with South Carolina, said.
“They aren't preventing shoplifting, or at least they're not preventing very much shoplifting,” Stoughton said.
He said police researchers have found that beefed up police presences in certain areas don't necessarily reduce crime, no matter how intuitive the practice may sound as a solution.
“The relationship between policing a crime is far more complicated than most people realize, and it's far more compilated than most officers realize,” he said.
That complexity could extend into potential litigation related to the incident.
The liability in the Sunday shooting could depend on the facts of the case, and what the officer's duties were. If the officer involved with the case was performing law enforcement functions, like apprehending a shoplifter, then Walmart would be less likely to found liable in any legal action, Stoughton said. In some cases, an officer can be considered an employee of both the city and private employer paying them for extra duty, Stoughton said.
At the time this article was published, neither Walmart nor The Colorado Springs Police Department had responded to further inquiries about their extra duty practices, but Walmart said in a statement, "The decision to hire additional security at our stores is determined by a variety of factors and is made on a case-by-case basis."