A man suspected of domestic violence allegedly assaulted a police officer Sunday while he was being arrested, police said.

Patrick Delar struck an officer with an unknown item, police said. It happened after officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a domestic violence call in the 4600 block of Anille Way.

When officers attempted to arrest Delar, he picked up an item and hit one of them in the head with it, police said.

The officers arrested the man, who was “non-compliant” during the domestic violence call, police said.

The two officers and suspect suffered injuries but only the officer who was struck required medical attention at a local hospital, police said.

Delar was booked into the El Paso County jail, records show.