Officer Tracy Toth’s new partner attracts attention at stoplights and elicits questions on downtown Colorado Springs streets.
People have even pointed him out while they’re being arrested.
Sgt. Quackers, an enormous stuffed duck with an orange bow tie and multicolored eyes, has sat in the passenger seat of Toth’s patrol car — buckled up, of course — for weeks as Toth patrols the downtown area.
“Even driving down the street, people are like, ‘Why do you have a duck in your car?’ ” she said. “It’s such a good icebreaker. I think it really helps to be able to talk to people. They just adore him.”
Police officers, chaplains and victims advocates often carry stuffed animals to give to children or senior citizens who “have been involved in traumatic events or crisis situations,” said Toth, a four-year patrol officer. “I’ve handed out stuffed animals for years now.”
But for months, Sgt. Quackers sat in the lineup room at the Peak Station Division, a small substation covering downtown Colorado Springs.
“No one had taken him,” Toth said. “And I’m like, ‘Today is the day,’ so a couple of weeks ago, I grabbed the duck and I put him in my passenger seat, and I thought, ‘Well, when I get a kiddo in need, I’ll give him the duck.’ But people loved the duck in the passenger seat.”
When she parks her patrol car in front of downtown businesses, “a lot of the shop owners who I have good relationships with tell me people were walking down the street saying, ‘There’s a duck in that car!’ ”
Other officers might have been deterred by his size. Most of the stuffed animals they give out are closer to the size of Beanie Babies, Toth said. Sgt. Quackers is easily 2 feet tall or more.
Now, he’s Toth’s “patrol duck.”
“I’m known for doing a little wackier things — or quackier things, I guess,” she joked. “I guess you could say I’m a little quacky. I’ve just had a lot of fun with him around the community.”
If she finds someone in need, Toth said she still might give Sgt. Quackers away.
“Anybody who needs him — but right now, he’s making a lot of people smile,” Toth said.
“I’m known for
doing a little wackier things — or quackier things, I guess.” Colorado Springs
police officer Tracy Toth