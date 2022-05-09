A Colorado Springs police officer was punched in the face Sunday while trying to place a suspect into a patrol car, police said.
Angelique Romero, 21, was arrested on second-degree assault on a peace officer, court records show.
Officers stopped a car near Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway about 3 p.m. Sunday after seeing a passenger throw litter from the vehicle, police said. The driver was found to have an outstanding warrant and arrested without incident.
The passenger accepted a courtesy ride, but when she was moved to a second patrol car, she laid on the back seat and did not move her feet into the car, police said.
"Officers moved to the opposite side to pull the suspect into the vehicle at which time the subject punched the officer in the face, causing injury," police said in a report. "Officers were able to gain control, taking the subject into custody a second time."
The officer who was punched continued their shift Sunday, police said.