State health officials suspended the Union Printers Home license Tuesday, forcing about 115 residents at the Colorado Springs nursing home and assisted living facility to relocate in coming weeks.

The suspension came after the Colorado Department of Health and Environment received a complaint that a female resident had died at the nursing home, 101 S. Union Blvd., last week, said Peter Myers, public information officer for the health department’s Health Facilities Division.

Both a nursing home and an assisted living residence that are housed at the facility were under investigation, Myers said.

On Tuesday, the health department issued the license suspension to Union Printers assisted living and nursing facility, department spokeswoman Jessica Bralish wrote in an email.

"This action suspends the facility’s license and begins the process of safely transferring residents to other facilities, effective immediately," Bralish said in the email. "There have been numerous complaints and subsequent investigations at this facility in the past few years, most notably after a recent resident death. Findings from those investigations demonstrate that Union Printers does not have the ability to provide consistently safe care to its residents."

The department plans to work with sister agencies over the next 45 days to transfer the residents at Union Printers to other facilities, Bralish said.

"The department has acted swiftly and decisively to close Union Printer’s home to protect the welfare of its residents and will remain involved until all residents have safe placement at another health care facility," she said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department did not respond to The Gazette’s request for further information about the death. Union Printers Home representatives did not respond to The Gazette’s request for comment.

Medicare.gov records show the facility has been awarded two out of a possible five stars, earning it a “below average” rating. Facilities are rated based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures, according to the website.

The facility received one star out of five for its health inspection rating, putting it in the “much below average” category. The rating is based on each active provider’s three most recent health inspection surveys, as well as findings from the most recent three years of complaint information and inspection revisits, according to the website.

The website lists the facility’s total number of health citations at 29, above the Colorado average of 7.9 and the U.S. average of 8.2. It was taken over by Kansas-based Heart Living Centers LLC in 2014.

Union Printers Home has received two federal fines in the past three years: one of $61,770 in March 2019 and one of $31,107 in November 2017, according to the website.