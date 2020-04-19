Although the Colorado Springs Senior Center has been closed since March 15, Seniors can still get free meals through the center thanks to Silver Key. Every Monday, from 11:30 to 12:30, five Silver Key frozen meals with a variety of fresh fruit and milk will be passed out to Seniors. Lois Daniels (right) picked up her meals and a jigsaw puzzle at the Senior Center on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)