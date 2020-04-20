- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Coronavirus precautions have kept Leta Blair and thousands of other Colorado Springs seniors living in long-term care facilities and their homes isolated, unable to see any friends and family members in person for weeks.
As a resident of Sunny Vista Living Center, Blair has kept her spirits up bowling and playing bingo in the halls of the assisted living facility, and she is thankful for the efforts of the staff. Sometimes it’s tough for her to hear staff call out the bingo numbers, but a fellow resident is always happy to repeat them for her, she said.
The other hours of the day she spends talking on the phone, watching television, puzzling through word searches and reading. She loves historical fiction and best-selling Christian author Max Lucado, she said.
“I think it would be harder if I was in my own apartment. Friends couldn’t come there either or shouldn’t,” said Blair, 78.
Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are at higher risk of the coronavirus because they are likely to be elderly and have underlying health conditions. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an order March 12 prohibiting all but essential visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help protect residents from the virus. Many other seniors who are normally self-sufficient are also opting to stay home, making isolation and loneliness, which is always a concern for seniors, even more of a problem, said Jody Barker, director of the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging.
“People are psychologically hurting right now,” he said.
Before the coronavirus hit, Barker would encourage elders who were hesitant about meeting new people to go down to the sunroom at the Colorado Springs Senior Center, even it was just to read, to help engage their brains in a healthy way.
“It’s the activity of just walking through a place where people are going to greet you, smile at you, say a friendly word,” Barker said.
Now that many more seniors are homebound because of the virus, the Area Agency on Aging, Silver Key Senior Services, Senior Resource Council and Colorado Springs Senior Center are making extra efforts to deliver food, gifts and words of encouragement to the elderly. All efforts that can stave off feelings of social isolation that can contribute to cognitive decline, anxiety, depression, a temptation to abuse medication and substances among other health effects, said Derek Wilson, director of development and donor relations for Silver Key Senior Services.
Silver Key has seen demand for services spike dramatically since the coronavirus started spreading through the community, he said. For example, the nonprofit typically serves or delivers 700 to 800 meals a day and that's jumped to 1,200 meals per day as more seniors choose to stay home because they don’t want to go to stores, Wilson said.
“They find the shopping experience to be daunting and a little scary,” he said.
The nonprofits' calls of reassurance have also jumped up from about 2,700 in an average month to 3,700 in March, Wilson said. He expects volunteers will make 4,700 calls in April.
The bright and engaging calls mostly to seniors living independently in their homes are becoming more important as isolation persists, he said.
“More are feeling more hopeless than they were a month ago,” Wilson said. “...They are not wanting to always take care of themselves.”
Seniors can request the calls for themselves and family members, such as adult sons and daughters, can also request the calls for their parents.
To brighten the days of seniors living in subsidized housing, who may not have access to smartphones and other technology to connect with friends and family, the Area Agency on Aging has been delivering adult coloring books, Silly Putty, envelopes with stamps to encourage writing letters and other fun items, said Melissa Marts, program development administrator for the agency.
Marts has also extended her help to the managers of the 26 subsidized senior housing complexes in town and offered them guidance on where to direct seniors for food assistance and other services, she said.The agency is also helping with grocery and medication delivery and pickup, she said.
“Pretty much everybody I talked to was surprised I called and happy I called,” Marts said.
The Senior Resource Council is also delivering tote bags to isolated seniors filled with a blanket, granola bars, a reusable water bottle and a note, said Kelsie Heermans, executive director of the council.
In one case, Heermans’ delivery was met with tears by a man who felt forgotten, she said.
She is also encountering quite a bit of fear among seniors who are worried about the risk of the virus and she is worried about its long-term effects on some residents, she said.
“I have concerns about what it’s going to do to people, seniors who already feel kind of forgotten,” she said.
To help engage seniors, the Colorado Springs Senior Center has started a 30-day challenge and sends out different daily activities for seniors to do via email, said Mary Swantek, operations and programs director for the center. For example, the center suggests reading a book in your house that you’ve never opened, she said.
YMCA staff are also calling all 16,000 seniors in the center’s database to check in, Swantek said. So far, the staff have placed 9,000 calls and fielded 130 special requests, she said. The center is also pairing up lonely seniors with a phone buddy, she said.
Frozen meals picked up at the YMCA or delivered by the nonprofit’s staff to seniors also come with notes of encouragement, she said.
Those interested in contributing notes for seniors can drop them off at the center in a sealed bag, she said.
Barker also encourages residents to contact their elderly neighbors directly to check on them because the needs are greater than nonprofits can meet on their own, he said.
“We will hopefully, ultimately, be better because of all of this, at taking care of neighbors,” Barker said.
Other ways to help:
Those who would like to donate to the Senior Resource Council’s “Delivering Food and Love” project can participate in an online silent auction through The Switchbacks or give blankets to the council directly, Heermans said.
To volunteer with Silver Key or request services call 884-2300. The nonprofit is also in need of gloves, single-use masks, and sanitizer, such as Lysol.
To volunteer with the Area Agency on Aging call 471-2096.