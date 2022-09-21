Nine local elected officials will participate Wednesday night in The Resource Exchange's 16th annual legislative town hall on intellectual, developmental and other disabilities.

A slew of local leaders will participate in a moderated question-and-answer discussion that will cover an array of topics that impact people with disabilities, mental health problems or long-term care needs such as transportation, housing, education, accessibility and services, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Panelists include state Sens. Dennis Hisey and Bob Gardner, state Reps. Marc Snyder, Terri Carver and Mary Bradfield, Colorado Springs Councilmen Tom Strand and Randy Helms, Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson and Colin Laughlin, deputy director of the Office of Community Living in the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. Also attending are Manitou Springs Councilwomen Natalie Johnson and Michelle Whetherhult and Green Mountain Falls Trustee Katharine Guthrie.

The event runs Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, in the theater, at 200 S. Sierra Madre St. in downtown Colorado Springs.

In-person capacity has been reached, but residents may still attend online. Register at bit.ly/3SRitys. An event link will be provided before the event.