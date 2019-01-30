Jason DeaBueno will take over as president and CEO of Silver Key from Patricia Ellis, who is retiring after eight years, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.
Since Ellis became Silver Key’s president and CEO in 2011, the organization that serves seniors “has grown significantly through the addition of the Silver Key Connections Café meal service, expansion of vital Silver Key Senior Assistance services, introduction of Silver Key Home Delivered Meals and increased use of Silver Key Reserve & Ride transportation services,” a news release says.
Under her leadership, Silver Key moved into a new building in 2015.
“With a vision of making the Colorado Springs area the best in the nation to age, Pat led her staff in consistently delivering high quality services to seniors age 60+,” the release says. “Through partnerships with stakeholders, the Silver Key mission is to support quality of life for seniors — allowing them the choice of safely aging in place with dignity and independence.”
DeaBueno’s experience “includes more than 20 years in leadership and managing operational requirements of social service agencies with a strong affinity for senior services,” the release says.
He previously was vice president of health care services for AspenPointe, “where he was responsible for managing and leading the strategic directions of the treatment departments of the community mental health center.”
He also is a policy and legislative committee member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.