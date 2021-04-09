A Colorado Springs nonprofit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a transport van that was stolen early Thursday morning.
The Arc Pikes Peak Region, a Colorado Springs social services organization that advocates for intellectually and developmentally challenged individuals, reported that its van, a 2011 Toyota Sienna with the group’s logo on both sides, was stolen at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
The vehicle is used to transport individuals to “various events and advocacy related activities with The Arc Pikes Peak Region,” a representative said.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen the van, is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or The Arc Pikes Peak Region at (719) 471-4800, ext. 111.