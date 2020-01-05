A Colorado Springs nonprofit is seeking to build affordable housing catering to seniors — its first new construction project after a contentious battle in the Broadmoor Bluffs area threatened to torpedo a similar project for low-income families.

Greccio Housing plans to break ground in spring or early summer on The Atrium at Austin Bluffs, a 54-unit apartment building in northeast Colorado Springs featuring below-market rate units for people 62 and older. The $13.2 million project is planned for 4921 Templeton Gap Road, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

It's the nonprofit's first proposed project since The Ridge, an affordable housing complex that was vehemently opposed by nearby Broadmoor Bluffs residents who waged a protracted legal fight, delaying the groundbreaking.

The fight sparked a civil rights complaint against the opponents, who were criticized for appearing to take a “not in my backyard” stance against low-income families.

Lee Patke, the nonprofit's executive director, said he had no second thoughts about pursuing another affordable housing project after The Ridge, which is scheduled to be completed in late winter or early spring.

"No, we’re not getting scared off,” Patke said. "Because we believe our mission is — I don’t want to sound too hokey — but it’s a righteous mission. A lot of the high-end developers are looking out for the people who have the highest of incomes. And it's our civic responsibility to fill that gap and make sure they have decent affordable housing.

"So no, we're not going to get scared off. This is what we do. We know we’re doing it for a right reason. We know it has a positive benefit for the community."

The latest project comes as the nonprofit increasingly focuses on building new apartment buildings, due to the area's white-hot real estate market. In the past, the organization largely purchased older properties — such as motels — and renovated them.

The Atrium stems from a land donation made several years ago by Nor'wood Development Group to the city, with the stipulation that it be used for the public's benefit.

A couple years ago, city officials decided to sell the 1.1-acre plot of land for $1 to Greccio, the largest local nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable housing in the Pikes Peak region. The nonprofit has more than 500 units at 23 properties, most of which are owned by the nonprofit.

Much like The Ridge, the senior housing project received low-income housing tax credits from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority to help finance the project.

But in a shift, Greccio will be the primary developer on The Atrium — a first for the nonprofit, and a sign of its maturation in recent years, Patke said.

During construction of The Ridge, a Wisconsin-based company served as primary developer. Greccio will be minority owner and property manager once The Ridge opens.

"It is a milestone sort of phase in Greccio’s lifespan, as well as in Colorado Springs',” Patke said.

Once completed, the project will be chock full of amenities for its new tenants, he said.

The first floor will include a community visiting room with a westerly view for parties or family functions. An exercise room and wellness center will be housed on the second floor.

The third floor will feature a craft room and a rooftop deck. A community garden also is planned for the property.

It's Greccio's first project specifically catering to seniors, though not its first time serving that population. About one-fifth of its clients are at least 62 years old, Patke said.

The decision came naturally, Patke said. Doing so meant fewer parking spaces will be needed — an important detail, considering the property's relatively small size.

More importantly, Patke said, is the difficulty that seniors are facing finding affordable housing in Colorado Springs — the city is short thousands of units of housing for seniors.

"All the pieces of the puzzle fit together to say this is a project that needs to be done for seniors," Patke said.