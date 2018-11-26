A Colorado Springs nonprofit is joining an effort to find new, innovative ways to break the generational cycle of poverty affecting families across the state.
Joint Initiatives for Youth and Families was among 10 nonprofits in Colorado to each receive $100,000 last week as part of the Two Generation Opportunities program. The initiative uses Colorado Department of Human Services funding to pilot creative ways of helping children and their parents escape poverty.
“What we know is that children can't improve really if you aren't helping the adults too," said Colleen Batchelor, a member of Joint Initiatives’ board. “So a two-generation approach is really looking at: How do we really support the whole of that family, so that both the children and the parents improve and can be successful?”
In Denver, one grant will focus on helping the relatives, or close family friends, of children who have been removed from their birth parents. In Mesa County, a pilot program will take on the issue of child care — breaking down barriers for working parents and reducing costs.
In El Paso County, Joint Initiatives plans to partner with other organizations to survey impoverished families about how best to help them. Then, the organization will create a plan for filling any gaps that arise.
For example, the nonprofit plans to seek feedback from at least 100 families living in areas with higher rates of poverty, crime, and educational disparities. It also plans to provide leadership training to at least 50 families, while ensuring at least 50 families participate in education sessions on the life-long effects of trauma.
“Our goal is really to improve the leadership at that community level," Batchelor said.