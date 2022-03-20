A Colorado Springs-based early education nonprofit recently celebrated its 125-year anniversary by announcing a multimillion-dollar plan to replace one of its oldest buildings and give its headquarters a makeover.

Founded in March 1897, Early Connections Learning Centers has launched its Building Futures campaign, with a goal of raising $9.5 million to refurbish the windows and doors of its flagship building at 104 E. Rio Grande St. and completely replace its childcare center building at 108 Antlers Place. The organization’s first significant fundraising initiative since the late 1980s has raised 41% of its goal, according to a news release.

“What better time than our 125-year anniversary to announce this exciting project?” said Diane Price, Early Connections’ president and CEO.

The external windows and doors of the nonprofit’s headquarters building have endured nearly 100 years of constant everyday use, the release stated. The Historic Day Nursery, which opened its doors in 1923, will have its stained glass restored and preserved. The estimated $1.5 million job is in the third phase of four phases of planned work and should be complete in 2024.

The remaining $8 million of the initiative will fund the construction of a new state-of-the-art early education center in place of the present building, located next to Antlers Park and west of the Antlers Hotel. Built in 1953, the current building “no longer meets the needs of the community and must be replaced,” the release stated.

“The quality, functionality and appearance of the building does not match the high-quality early care and education services which are provided within its walls,” said Price, who plans to retire June 30 after 33 years of leading the nonprofit.

The new building will be named for philanthropist Alice Bemis Taylor at the request of the El Pomar Foundation, which contributed to the project. Taylor, who was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 2010, was a benefactor of the Day Nursery as well as the Fine Arts Center, and was the first woman trustee at Colorado College.

The new center will make higher-quality infant, toddler and preschool care available for local families, according to the release. It will also feature a regional professional development center that will offer continuing education services to early childhood education professionals and “create opportunity to recruit, train and increase the number of qualified teachers in Southern Colorado.”

Price said the Building Futures project will “honor our past, celebrate our present and plan for the future of the children and families of Colorado Springs.”