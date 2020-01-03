The victim of Colorado Springs' first homicide of the new year was identified by Colorado Springs police on Friday as 67-year-old Peter Walker.
Walker was fatally stabbed about 1 p.m. Wednesday at a downtown home in the 400 block of East Bijou Street, police said. Another man, 45-year-old John Winters, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in Walker's death.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office determined Friday that Walker died of a single stab wound to the torso, police said. Officials have not released information about what led to the stabbing.
Winters is being held in the El Paso County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail, jail records show.
