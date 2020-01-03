The victim of Colorado Springs' first homicide of the new year was identified by Colorado Springs police on Friday as 67-year-old Peter Walker.

Walker was fatally stabbed about 1 p.m. Wednesday at a downtown home in the 400 block of East Bijou Street, police said. Another man, 45-year-old John Winters, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in Walker's death.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office determined Friday that Walker died of a single stab wound to the torso, police said. Officials have not released information about what led to the stabbing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Winters is being held in the El Paso County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail, jail records show.

RELATED: