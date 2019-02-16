Colorado College officials and neighboring residents again butted heads Saturday during a second community meeting about the school's proposed new hockey arena.
Old North End residents and others living on residential streets bordering the campus have raised concerns about their neighborhoods being flooded with cars searching for parking and the arena being inappropriate in historic areas.
"The design team clearly knows a lot about hockey and knows a lot about how to encourage the hockey enterprise," Jerry White, a nearby resident, challenged the architect. "But (it) lacks the motivation or the skills to design something that will fit into the neighborhood as a people-friendly endeavor that will attract people on nonhockey and nonice days."
Many among the more than 100 people in the crowd applauded White's comments, as well as others who criticized the preliminary design renderings presented by architect Adam Davidson. At least two people walked out of the auditorium at Cornerstone Arts Center shaking their heads during Davidson's response.
Robson Arena would be built on a lot bordered by Cache La Poudre and Dale streets and Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue and seat 3,000 to 3,600 people. It is part of Colorado Springs’ City for Champions initiative in conjunction with the proposed 10,000-seat stadium for the Switchbacks soccer team on the south end of downtown.
Seating numbers, natatorium among shifting plans discussed at Colorado College's Robson Arena community meeting
During Saturday's meeting, Davidson detailed the initial design of the exterior and interior of the building. He focused on how the building should evoke a "sense of place" — one of CC's core values — for the hockey team, the college community and the city.
Davidson's and CC Associate Athletics Director Scott Lowenberg highlighted the amenities it would provide for the Division 1 hockey program — a robust locker room, weight training area and lounge are critical to attracting elite athletes, they said.
Community Meeting #2 for Robson Arena - we’re talking architecture. The entrance off Tejon is set to be “an extension of the campus.” pic.twitter.com/RmSlatSOsG— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) February 16, 2019
They also touched upon how the design of the northwest entrance would build excitement as fans walked past the pro shop, up the stairs to the main concourse and to their seats.
The presentation left many in the audience asking the same thing as White: What about the neighbors?
"From what you've shown us today, I don't think you're listening to us," said Tam Walsky, who lives and operates a business a block away from the proposed arena site.
Walsky pointed to a solid wall that the rendering of the building showed facing Dale Street. She and others questioned Davidson on why he thought they'd want their homes facing that?
The consultant on the project, Chris Leiber, responded that the renderings, parking and traffic plans and other presentations so far are not set in stone.
"As we've talked about ... we have a starting point," said Chris Lieber, "but nothing is finalized.
Colorado College hosted its first community meeting Jan. 5 at which the project team discussed with neighbors, season ticket holders, business owners and others the most controversial issue surrounding the stadium: parking and traffic.
The college next hosted a workshop where attendees broke into 12 focus groups to propose solutions.
Skip Morgan, who attended both sessions, said the college is claiming to be listening to neighbors, but doesn't seem to be changing any of its plans because of their concerns.
"I think we have a more or less unanimous opinion from the neighborhood on parking, and we have seen no movement, no response as this process has gone on, from CC," he said. "I don't think any of us want to see a process that basically ends with a fait accompli that we then have to defend in City Council."
The college will host a workshop on site design and parking March 2 and a final community meeting on an undetermined date in April.