Colorado Springs native Serene Singh, who last fall was named a winner of the coveted Rhodes Scholarship, received the Spirit of the Springs Award on Monday, a release said.
Singh is a graduate of Rampart High School and a senior at the University of Colorado at Boulder, the release said. She is the first CU Boulder student and one of only a few Sikh-Americans who have received the Rhodes Scholarship.
Mayor John Suthers, who presented Singh with the Spirit of the Springs Award, said he is proud of the Springs native, “who is destined to make a positive impact with her intelligence, passion and desire to help others.”
Singh is majoring in political science and journalism, the release said. Next fall she will attend Oxford University in England, where she will study criminology and criminal justice and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.
People or organizations are sporadically presented with the Spirit of the Springs Award to honor their outstanding achievements.
