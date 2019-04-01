Conte Emanuel Smith-El
Conte Emanuel Smith-El Age: 24 Cause of Death: Gunshot Resolved by arrest, death or dropped charges: Yes Smith-El, 24, was working at an unmarked dispensary on East Platte Ave. when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Oct. 30. Deddrick Davonte Hill, 23, and a 16-year-old accomplice are accused of first-degree murder. Read more here.
A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial Monday for a man accused of a first-degree murder at an unsanctioned pot shop in Colorado Springs.

Deddrick Davontae Hill, 25, will be retried June 11 in the killing of Conte Smith-El, a judge ruled.

A 10-woman, two-man panel deliberated for about 10 hours before signaling they couldn't agree on any charges against Hill.

Smith-El, 24, was fatally shot Oct. 30, 2017, in a storefront in the 2200 block of East Platte Avenue that posed as a consignment store but actually was an underground marijuana shop.

He was the sole employee at work when he was tied up, beaten and ultimately shot seven times with a semiautomatic rifle as he begged for his life, a crime captured on surveillance footage.

A co-defendant, Joshua Isaac Daugherty, who was 16 at the time, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and faces five to seven years in the Youthful Offender System in Pueblo, with the possibility of up to 30 years in prison if he makes trouble.

Daugherty will be sentenced when the case against Hill concludes.   

