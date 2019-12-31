Colorado Springs police were searching Monday for murder suspect Savino Benjamin Anceno, 20.
Anceno, a local resident, is accused in the Dec. 8 fatal shooting of Nicholas G. Romero, 32.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Anceno on Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder. They warned people not to approach the man because he could be armed and dangerous.
Romero was found dead outside of the Windmill Apartments in the 4000 block of Lacy Lane just before 3 a.m. Dec. 8. His death was the 34th of 37 homicides investigated in the city in 2018.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.