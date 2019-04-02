ballot vote voting election
This year's Colorado Springs municipal election has familiar faces, high-profile politicians and political newcomers running for mayor and three at-large City Council seats.

Also on the ballot this election: Issue 1, proposed by the Professional Firefighters Association. The ballot measure asks voters to approve collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.



MAYOR

 
NameVotes 
Lawrence Joseph Martinez3,832
John Suthers 57,376 
John Pitchford 7,686
Juliette Parker 8,707

 

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

NameVotes 
Gordon Klingenschmitt22,616
Bill Murray 25,617
Val Snider 12,109
Wayne Williams 39,142
Tony Gioia 16,739
Terry Martinez 21,657
Regina English 15,729
Tom Strand 25,939
Randy Tuck 5,562
Athena Roe 13,884
Dennis Spiker 7,744

 

ISSUE 1 (collective bargaining for fire department employees)

 Votes 
Yes24,408
No53,691

