This year's Colorado Springs municipal election has familiar faces, high-profile politicians and political newcomers running for mayor and three at-large City Council seats.
Also on the ballot this election: Issue 1, proposed by the Professional Firefighters Association. The ballot measure asks voters to approve collective bargaining rights for the city’s firefighters.
Here are the most recent results as of 8 p.m.:
MAYOR
|Name
|Votes
|Lawrence Joseph Martinez
|3,832
|John Suthers
|57,376
|John Pitchford
|7,686
|Juliette Parker
|8,707
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
|Name
|Votes
|Gordon Klingenschmitt
|22,616
|Bill Murray
|25,617
|Val Snider
|12,109
|Wayne Williams
|39,142
|Tony Gioia
|16,739
|Terry Martinez
|21,657
|Regina English
|15,729
|Tom Strand
|25,939
|Randy Tuck
|5,562
|Athena Roe
|13,884
|Dennis Spiker
|7,744
ISSUE 1 (collective bargaining for fire department employees)
|Votes
|Yes
|24,408
|No
|53,691