A popular mountain biking trail in Colorado Springs is set for a transformation.
Construction will begin Thursday on the steep track known as the Chutes in the city’s southwest foothills, a press release said Tuesday.
Trail segments will be closed during the project, expected to last through early October. But the plan is keep the Chutes' upper section open along with the Ladders trail, providing the well-traveled connection between Gold Camp Road and Stratton Open Space.
The multi-use, two-way Chutes will become the Springs’ first route designated for downhill bikes only. The move — made by other Front Range communities in recent years — has been considered for about as long as conflicts have been known on the trail. The decision was finalized in 2018’s North Cheyenne Cañon master plan.
Singletrack maestros with FlowRide Concepts are contracted for the $40,000 job, with funds from the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks program. The design calls for 1,600 linear feet of new trail festooned with rock, roots, ramps and berms — “a lot more gnar as they say,” David Deitemeyer, the park department’s senior landscape architect, said in a recent interview.
The drop will be near the current trailhead atop Gold Camp Road. The project also includes realignments to the Ladders and the path known as Gold Hill. Those two will remain multi-use and two-way, serving as links to Gold Camp Road.