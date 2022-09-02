The motorcyclist who died in a fatal crash Monday has been identified as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs, police said.
Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. Monday night to the 2700 block of South Circle Drive on reports of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. A Ford Ranger was driving east on South Circle Drive and was making a left turn into a parking lot, police said. Traffic in the first two lanes of westbound South Circle was stopped and witnesses waived the driver of the Ranger through to complete the left turn. As it was doing so, a motorcycle heading westbound in the third lane hit the Ford, police said.
The motorcycle fell over and burst into flames after the collision, according to police. Colorado Springs firefighters and emergency medical responders treated Melendy on scene for life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he died.
This is the 34th fatal traffic crash this year, police said. Sixteen of those crashes have involved motorcycles. At this same time last year in Colorado Springs, there were 35 fatal traffic crashes.