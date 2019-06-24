police lights
The motorcyclist killed three days ago was Nathaniel Thomas, 29, of Colorado Springs, police reported.

Thomas was aboard one of two motorcycles traveling north on Voyager Parkway about 11 p.m. Friday when both bikes collided with a pickup truck turning left onto Ridgeline Drive, police said.

The pickup driver, Sundgaard, 55, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is suspected of drunken driving, police said.

Thomas was killed immediately; the other motorcyclist was uninjured.

Sundgaard is being held at the El Paso County jail. Thomas' death was the 19th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

