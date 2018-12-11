The Colorado Springs mother of a 6-week-old boy who starved — despite being seen by a doctor and social worker just days before his death — was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.
Donica Mirabal, 24, had faced up to 32 years after pleading guilty in September of negligently causing Zayden Ostrander’s death in February 2017.
An autopsy found that Zayden had a “total absence of fat tissue, even microscopically,” leaving the boy’s skin hanging “like an oversize piece of clothing,” Deputy County Coroner Daniel Lingamfelter testified by phone.
“That definitely would have taken more than just a few days for that to develop,” Lingamfelter said. “There’s no way that’s not intentional.”
Fourth Judicial District Judge Marla Prudek sentenced Mirabal after a daylong hearing focused on grim details of the child’s decline.
Defense attorneys said Mirabal has an intellectual disability and suffered longstanding abuse by her husband and co-defendant, John Ostrander.
The defense also pushed back against Lingamfelter’s finding that the boy’s abuse was “prolonged,” presenting testimony from two experts who had seen the child days before his Feb. 28 death without seeing evidence that he was starving.
Dr. Thomas Ridder, a neurosurgeon at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, said he saw Zayden on Feb. 14, when the child’s mother and grandfather brought him in to discuss surgical options to correct a misshapen head.
The doctor said he briefly examined the child’s abdomen while the boy was clothed and did not find cause for concern. He said he did not remove the child’s clothing because the purpose of the visit was to counsel his mother.
Nicole Mages, then a county social worker, visited the family home Feb. 23 and didn’t raise alarms.
Mages testified that Mirabal seemed depressed, but John Ostrander “doted” on Zayden and called him a daddy’s boy. She visited the couple to investigate a complaint they were using marijuana around their two children. Mirabal said she used pot for anxiety and depression, and she didn’t see a problem with it.
Mages said she didn’t question the parents about their infant son’s nutrition because she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. The boy’s eyes “tracked” movements around him, and his cheeks had color, she said.
She said an internal investigation by the county Department of Human Services found no evidence of wrongdoing on her part. She said she no longer works for the office.
Prosecutors suggested Mirabal exaggerated her history of abuse and argued that she knew or should have known her child was dying of malnourishment.
John Ostrander, who also pleaded guilty to negligently causing Zayden’s death, was sentenced in July to 32 years in prison, the maximum he faced under a plea deal.
The couple’s remaining two children are in the custody of relatives.