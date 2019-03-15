An attack on mosques in New Zealand was a "tragedy" — one that resonated with the mosque half a world away in Colorado Springs, said Arshad Yousufi, spokesman for the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs.
A Colorado Springs police officer was dispatched to the mosque's Friday afternoon service — its largest of the week — after members voiced fears of a copycat attack, Yousufi said. The request came after 49 people were gunned down during midday prayer services at two mosques in New Zealand, apparently by an immigrant-hating white supremacist, according to the Associated Press.
Even so, several people stopped by the mosque on Colorado Springs' west side and dropped off cards, gifts and flowers, Yousufi said.
He also received calls of support from a couple of rabbis in the community — reciprocating sympathies after Yousufi and several other members of the local Muslim community rallied around local Jewish residents in October after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
"It is reassuring that there are still a lot of good people around in the community," Yousufi said.