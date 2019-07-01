Jessica Price, 29, is accused of trying to murder her two children and herself by rolling up her car’s windows and blasting its heater in Palmer Park about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, when the temperature in Colorado Springs was 88 to 89 degrees.
Officers checked Price’s house after they were tipped that she had made credible threats to kill herself and her children. They found her car, apprehended her and placed her children in protective custody.
Price was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony menacing and misdemeanor harassment, court records show.
She remained in El Paso County jail without bond Monday evening, inmate records showed. She is to appear in court July 8.
In a similar but deadly case on the Western Slope, Palisade mother Heather Jensen, 24, left her two sons in a heated SUV for 65 minutes on Nov. 27, 2012, on the Grand Mesa while she had sex and smoked pot with her lover in a nearby truck.
William Haze Jensen, 2, and Tyler Brandon Jensen, 4, both died in her car of hyperthermia.
Heather Jensen was arrested two weeks later at her mother’s home in Florida.
The boys’ father, Eric Jensen, had died in a car accident that October.
A Mesa County jury convicted the mother in 2014 of two felony counts of child abuse resulting in death and false reporting. She was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide. Heather Jensen was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
In 2017, the Colorado Court of Appeals rejected her attempt have her convictions overturned.
