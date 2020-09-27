A look at the numbers: Defense industry job growth

The defense industry has been the bright spot in an otherwise bleak picture for the Colorado Springs job market during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few numbers illustrate the trend:

• The professional, scientific and technical services sector of the local job market, which includes most defense contractors, shed just 500 jobs in April; it recovered them all plus another 100 in May and added another 700 jobs over the next three months, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That sector includes engineering, computer systems design, scientific and technical services. That's up 3,400 jobs, or more than 11% growth, during the past 12 months.

• The sector's job growth is not likely to slow down anytime soon. The 15 largest defense contractors in the area have more than 500 openings posted on their websites. The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC lists more than 2,000 openings in the aerospace and defense industries and more than 1,700 in the cybersecurity and information technology industries on its website.

• The same trend is happening statewide — the sector lost just 3,500 jobs in March and April out of more than 240,000 and regained all of the lost jobs in July, and added adding another 1,100 by August, While the 2.4% growth over the past year is slower than in Colorado Springs, that still makes the sector one of the strongest sectors in Colorado's job market. Overall employment is down 5.3% statewide and employment in most sectors other than manufacturing and construction is down thousands of jobs from a year ago.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette