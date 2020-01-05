No heightened security measures have been announced by Colorado Springs military installations since a U.S. airstrike Friday killed Qassam Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force, raising fears of retaliation against Americans.
The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday released a bulletin saying the government had “no information indicating a specific, credible threat” from Iran. But the advisory, expiring on or before Jan. 18, warned “Iran likely views terrorist activities as an option” after the U.S.’ killing of a top general and “[a]n attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning.”
“It’s basically just a headsup,” Capt. Casey Rodriguez from the Air Force Academy said Sunday. No day-to-day protocols had been revised, he said, but “if any drastic stuff changes, I’m sure we’ll put a (news) release out.”
That would not be the case at Fort Carson, said spokeswoman Brandy Gill.
"As a general rule, we don't put out information on our security operations," she said. "That's just for the safety of everyone who works at the gate and those who live and work at the post."
A “see something, say something” message circulated around Fort Carson over the weekend. Educational materials were announced as part of a new Army family awareness program meant to “reinforce personal safety, security and prevention of terrorist acts.”