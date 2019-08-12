A proposed ordinance that would require bear-resistant trash cans west of Interstate 25 will be discussed during two town halls this month with City Council members.
The ordinance could have a financial effect on residents and businesses. But if waste receptacles already are kept in a secured area, the proposed ordinance would only require that the trash bin be set out no earlier than 5 a.m. on the day of collection and returned to the secured area no later than 7 o’clock that night.
The meetings will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The first one is Aug. 22 at Fire Station 18, 6830 Hadler View, with Councilman Don Knight. The second is Aug. 29 at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., with Council President Richard Skorman. Officials from the city’s Neighborhood Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region also will be available to answer questions.
The announcement comes five days after a hiker said a bear confronted him and his two dogs in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Friday night, a bear broke into a house in Estes Park, evidently attracted by the scent of garbage, and then left by breaking through a wall.
In 2015, a second black bear was killed at the home of a Colorado Springs woman who allegedly was illegally feeding bears.
And in 2009, a 394-pound bear attacked and killed a 74-year-old woman who had been feeding bruins for a decade from her screened-in back porch. State officials had tried for years to get Donna Munson to stop her risky ritual, but she would not.