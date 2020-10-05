schools
Buy Now

Assistant building manager Gina Pardini disinfects a locker after it was cleaned out by a student Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at North Middle School in Colorado Springs, Colo. Students at the District 11 school were allowed to return to school this week to clean out their lockers and collect their belongings left at the school after it was closed March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students were escorted into the school by a staff member, no more than 10 at a time, and the building crew disinfected the lockers immediately afterward. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

A Colorado Springs middle school in District 11 announced it will move to remote learning Tuesday after being notified of a positive COVID-19 case, officials said Monday in a news release.

North Middle School, 612 E. Yampa St., will implement remote learning until Oct. 20. The district was also notified of a presumptive positive case at the middle school, the news release stated.

The individuals with positive and presumptive positive results are self-quarantining until they don't show symptoms, officials said. Those in close contact with the individuals were instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

On Sunday, the school district announced it moved operations at Queen Palmer Elementary school, which is about a mile west of North Middle School, to remote learning Monday because of a positive COVID-19 case.

The school district did not say if the infected individuals at the schools were students or staff members.

RELATED:

Colorado Springs elementary school moves to remote learning after COVID-19 case

State’s COVID-19 housing assistance program only reaches a fraction of those in need

State asks Appeals Court to deny injunction sought by Andrew Wommack Ministries

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments