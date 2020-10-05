A Colorado Springs middle school in District 11 announced it will move to remote learning Tuesday after being notified of a positive COVID-19 case, officials said Monday in a news release.
North Middle School, 612 E. Yampa St., will implement remote learning until Oct. 20. The district was also notified of a presumptive positive case at the middle school, the news release stated.
The individuals with positive and presumptive positive results are self-quarantining until they don't show symptoms, officials said. Those in close contact with the individuals were instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.
On Sunday, the school district announced it moved operations at Queen Palmer Elementary school, which is about a mile west of North Middle School, to remote learning Monday because of a positive COVID-19 case.
The school district did not say if the infected individuals at the schools were students or staff members.
