Assistant building manager Gina Pardini disinfects a locker after it was cleaned out by a student Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at North Middle School in Colorado Springs, Colo. Students at the District 11 school were allowed to return to school this week to clean out their lockers and collect their belongings left at the school after it was closed March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students were escorted into the school by a staff member, no more than 10 at a time, and the building crew disinfected the lockers immediately afterward. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)