You didn’t have to be a true believer in fortune-tellers, the energy of crystals and the healing power of oils to feel at home at this past weekend’s convention of all things metaphysical in Colorado Springs.
Even skeptics were welcome at the annual Body Mind Spirit Exposition.
Scents of lilac, cinnamon and cloves filled the air at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, where hundreds of “professional readers, healers and exhibitors” lined the floors with makeshift booths.
Along the perimeter, readers sat with clients, each seemingly steeped with the anticipation of what would be exposed to them. Down the middle were rows of tables covered in plastic boxes of stones, tiny jars of oils and