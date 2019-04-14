You didn’t have to be a true believer in fortune-tellers, the energy of crystals and the healing power of oils to feel at home at this past weekend’s convention of all things metaphysical in Colorado Springs.
Even skeptics were welcome at the annual Body Mind Spirit Exposition.
Scents of lilac, cinnamon and cloves filled the air at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, where hundreds of “professional readers, healers and exhibitors” lined the floors with makeshift booths.
Along the perimeter, readers sat with clients, each seemingly steeped with the anticipation of what would be exposed to them. Down the middle were rows of tables covered in plastic boxes of stones, tiny jars of oils and eclectic tarot cards.
“When we go through life and have our experiences, an emotional trauma or physical trauma, energies get stuck in the body,” said vendor Pixi Eagleheart. ”My job is to help you find those blockages and release them so that your energy flows the way it’s supposed to.”
Many vendors insisted their products actually work in tandem with many Western medicines and practices.
“Everything is energy,” said Eagleheart. “The chakras are the energy centers of the body, but scientifically they line up with the nerve bundles also in our bodies.”
Whether through crystal vibrations, healing stones, oils or jewelry, the purpose is to assist with the inevitable damage of daily life.
Most people walking around the event expressed a desire to achieve healing. Some, like psychic reader and attendee Jane Navarro, had the added benefit of being in the business.
“Everybody’s different on what they bring in, what they hear and see,” said Navarro. “I’m extremely intuitive so I go with what I feel, but again everyone’s different. It’s what we interpret.”
Navarro has spent the past several years doing readings, and claims that the talent is not as exclusive as it seems.
“Everybody has the ability to read,” said Navarro. “It’s just working on it and developing it.”
Walking between wooden wind chimes and tables of polished stones can be overwhelming for newcomers, but attendees and vendors alike maintain that while not everyone may be interested, the door is open to anyone.
“If you’re skeptical, that’s okay,” said Eagleheart. “Do some research, it’s not for everyone. Not everybody’s ready for it.”